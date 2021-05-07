Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,487 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,209.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 568,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 134,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

