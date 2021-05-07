Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $10,407,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $3,395,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $3,060,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,012.8% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,406. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $30.28.

