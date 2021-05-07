Liquidia (LQDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Liquidia to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Liquidia to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.05.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $500,000.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

