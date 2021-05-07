Liquity (LQTY) Trading Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $19.26 or 0.00033416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $53.78 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.26 or 0.01170053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00759813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.75 or 1.00029475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

