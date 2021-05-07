Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $16.53 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00083270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.55 or 0.00794334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00101447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.21 or 0.08823155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

