Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $297.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.25.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.74. 434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,604. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,934.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,737,588. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Littelfuse by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

