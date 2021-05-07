Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given New $87.00 Price Target at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

