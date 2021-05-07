Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

LOGI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,799. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

