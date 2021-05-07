Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

NYSE LPX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 52,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,567. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

