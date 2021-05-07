Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average is $172.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

