Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU traded up $9.03 on Friday, reaching $330.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,953. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.57 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.