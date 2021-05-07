Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $23.50. Lumber Liquidators shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 62,508 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $692.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

