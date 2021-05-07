Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.