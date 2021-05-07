Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after buying an additional 4,565,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $110,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

