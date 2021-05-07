Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

LYFT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 344,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lyft has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYFT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.