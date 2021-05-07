LYNC Network (LYNC) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. LYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $4,230.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00271551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.87 or 0.01172972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00807800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,916.14 or 1.00155087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LYNC Network Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network. LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

