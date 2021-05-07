LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Major Shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc Sells 194 Shares

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $20,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Investments Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 1 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107.35.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 91 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $9,382.10.

On Friday, February 12th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 76 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $7,266.36.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 133 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $12,746.72.

Shares of LYB opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $114.33.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

