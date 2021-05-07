Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ LYRA remained flat at $$8.40 on Wednesday. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,470. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.