MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.520-0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.75 million.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 343,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

