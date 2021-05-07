Macquarie Upgrades Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to “Neutral”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 429,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,077,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,798,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.