Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Earnings Results

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.36) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. 283,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

