Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

NYSE MGA traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.20. 95,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,049. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. Magna International has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.1% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $214,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $76,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.1% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth $15,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

