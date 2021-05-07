Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBUU. Truist upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $593,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $82.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

