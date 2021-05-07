Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

MFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE MFI traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, reaching C$26.45. The company had a trading volume of 393,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,103. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.57. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$23.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 70.33%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

