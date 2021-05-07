Margaret G. Mcglynn Sells 10,000 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after buying an additional 1,617,072 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $154,213,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

