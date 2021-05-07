Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,220.85

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,220.85 and last traded at $1,220.85, with a volume of 852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,198.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Get Markel alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,066.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Markel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.