Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.67.

MMC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $138.30. 19,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,664. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $99.87 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

