Mask Network (MASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $196.82 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for $15.34 or 0.00026773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $196.82 million and approximately $33.67 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00083823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.96 or 0.00792031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,060.06 or 0.08828431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.