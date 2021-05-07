Massnet Hits Market Cap of $77.30 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Massnet has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $77.30 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00086035 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00075661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.93 or 0.00787926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.39 or 0.09026918 BTC.

Massnet Profile

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,134,670 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. The official website for Massnet is massnet.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Massnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.