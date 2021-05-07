Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,842 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Mastercard worth $1,070,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.78. The firm has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $263.96 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.