Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.27.

NYSE MA traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $375.16. The stock had a trading volume of 152,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $263.96 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

