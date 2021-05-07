Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.07. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.06, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

