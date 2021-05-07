Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $23.40 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.65 or 0.00611034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.