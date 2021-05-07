MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 0.2%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 890 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76). Approximately 83,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 238,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 902 ($11.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £762.16 million and a P/E ratio of -73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 871.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 680.03.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

In other news, insider Will Brooke sold 40,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,015 ($13.26), for a total value of £415,135 ($542,376.54).

MaxCyte Company Profile (LON:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.