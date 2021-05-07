McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson updated its FY 2022 guidance to 18.850-19.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $18.85-$19.45 EPS.

MCK stock traded up $12.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

