MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 7,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $34.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

