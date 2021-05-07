Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 1,192 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.97. The company had a trading volume of 114,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

