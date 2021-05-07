Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 265,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,668,000 after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.