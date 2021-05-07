Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $11.04 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $4.69 on Friday, reaching $336.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

