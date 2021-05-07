Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,148. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

