Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,783 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,249 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,743 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. 325,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,671,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.86 and a one year high of $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $230.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

