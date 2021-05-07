Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,631 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 265,775.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 124,653 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

