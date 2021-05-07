Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,856 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 848.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,395,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $5,631,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,131,042 shares of company stock worth $20,675,683. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

