Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 238.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,234 shares of company stock worth $14,331,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $90.47.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

