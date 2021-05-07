Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 620.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

