Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 523.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $254,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 68,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $168.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

