Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1,833.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,096 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 58,051 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 827,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 537,524 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

