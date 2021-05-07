Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,291 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 230.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

