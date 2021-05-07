Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2,482.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $187.07 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.89. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.