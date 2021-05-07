MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$7.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.59.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$7.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

